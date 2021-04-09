Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.86.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $413,473.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.