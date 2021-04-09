AXPR (AXPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.25 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. AXPR has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $149,343.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AXPR has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00054151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00085343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.87 or 0.00618891 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00040441 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

