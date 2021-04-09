AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Gap Down to $12.35

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.01. AXT shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 4,071 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXTI shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.09 million, a PE ratio of -401.87 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,794.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,100 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the third quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AXT by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 1,609.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

