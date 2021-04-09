Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AYLA. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

AYLA stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ayala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $617,137.38. Also, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,592 shares of company stock valued at $954,801.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

