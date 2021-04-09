AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AzurRx BioPharma.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Dawson James lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZRX opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. AzurRx BioPharma has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

