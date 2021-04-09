B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 2,610 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $18,014,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $575.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $545.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.70 and a 1-year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

