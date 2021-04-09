B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.19 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $175.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

