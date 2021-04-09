B. Riley Boosts Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $55.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,503,312.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,956 shares of company stock worth $3,112,352. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

