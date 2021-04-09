B. Riley Comments on Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

