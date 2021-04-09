B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Lowered to $9.75 at Scotiabank

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $11.00 to $9.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.01.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 40.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 461,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 131,807 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,540,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 208,449 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

