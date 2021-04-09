Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 45,778 shares traded.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after buying an additional 1,059,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after buying an additional 513,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

