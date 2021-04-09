Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

NYSE BBD opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

