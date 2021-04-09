Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

