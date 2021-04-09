Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.
Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
