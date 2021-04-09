Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

