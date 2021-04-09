Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases New Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,832 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,827,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,935.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,286 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

