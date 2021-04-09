Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,411 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BioNTech by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNTX opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.81.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

