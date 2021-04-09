Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 35,952 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,952 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $201,224.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,140 shares of company stock worth $3,616,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

INO opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

