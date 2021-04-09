Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Iteris were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.