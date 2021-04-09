Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.45

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $15.00. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 978 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOTJ. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

