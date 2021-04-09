Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Gem Diamonds stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

