Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,945 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.