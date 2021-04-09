Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.10. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.