Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,680 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $199.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

