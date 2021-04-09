Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes $507,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $97.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

