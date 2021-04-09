Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.44% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX stock opened at C$26.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$23.63 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.