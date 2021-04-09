Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Director Albert P. L. Stroucken Sells 4,990 Shares

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BAX opened at $84.00 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.51.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $281,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 148.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

