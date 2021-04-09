Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAMXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $108.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

