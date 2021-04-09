Berenberg Bank Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.62 ($27.79).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties stock opened at €22.26 ($26.19) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.67. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.