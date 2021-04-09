Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Computacenter (LON:CCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computacenter presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

Shares of CCC stock traded up GBX 58 ($0.76) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,566 ($33.52). The stock had a trading volume of 146,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,246.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,319.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89).

In other Computacenter news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total value of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06). Also, insider Ros Rivaz bought 799 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, with a total value of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

