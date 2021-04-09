BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings. BeyondSpring reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BeyondSpring.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BYSI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 247,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 11.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

