Bezant (BZNT) Reaches Market Cap of $5.09 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $2,115.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 109.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00053989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00021756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00085111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.70 or 0.00620883 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00040206 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

