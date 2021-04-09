BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Trading Up 3.9%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 56,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,690,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BGC Partners by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

