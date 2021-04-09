BIDR (BIDR) Market Cap Reaches $6.10 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. BIDR has a market cap of $6.10 million and $18.19 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00069959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.00300504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.92 or 0.00774813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,576.41 or 1.00651917 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.87 or 0.00740364 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

