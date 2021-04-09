BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.85

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and traded as low as $3.55. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 199,272 shares traded.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.
BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)
BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.
