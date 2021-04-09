BitBall (BTB) Trading Up 52.8% Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 52.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $998,073.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,257.46 or 1.00078562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00036741 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00108175 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005510 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

