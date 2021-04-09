Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Cap of $4.90 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and $1.26 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $261.84 or 0.00450264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,152.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $636.61 or 0.01094718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00062411 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001983 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,701,070 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

