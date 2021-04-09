BitDegree Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One BitDegree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDegree has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. BitDegree has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $2,275.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00054232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00084895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.85 or 0.00618689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040779 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

