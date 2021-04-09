Bitzeny Reaches Market Cap of $133,012.76 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $133,012.76 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.29 or 0.00387429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005284 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.