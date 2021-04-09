BMO Capital Markets Boosts Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to $4.00

Apr 9th, 2021

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.24% from the stock’s previous close.

RROTF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Roots from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

RROTF traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.79. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. Roots has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.79.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

