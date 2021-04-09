BMO Capital Markets Boosts Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to $4.00

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.24% from the stock’s previous close.

RROTF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Roots from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

RROTF traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.79. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. Roots has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.79.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

