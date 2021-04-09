BMO Capital Markets Raises Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to $3.75

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AAVVF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.64.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $442.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.