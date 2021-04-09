Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for AMERISAFE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,884,000 after acquiring an additional 168,625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after buying an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 288,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 36,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

