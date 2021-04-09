Bremer Bank National Association Acquires 273 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of eBay by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 124,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

