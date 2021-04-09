Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.4% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total value of $2,457,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock valued at $378,713,801. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.82. The stock had a trading volume of 355,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,830,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.59. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The firm has a market cap of $887.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.