Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in NVR by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of NVR by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,977.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $122.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4,870.93. 167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,660.00 and a 52 week high of $4,874.64. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,631.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,310.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $64.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

