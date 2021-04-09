Bremer Bank National Association Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,146,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.40. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,309. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $220.62 and a twelve month high of $382.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

