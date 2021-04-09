Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,433 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Citigroup by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

C stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.62. 339,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,266,492. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.