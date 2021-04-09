Bremer Bank National Association Sells 82 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Anthem were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.81.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,224. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.65 and a twelve month high of $379.13. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

