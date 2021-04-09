Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

NYSE BFAM opened at $164.54 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $97.23 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.34 and a 200-day moving average of $163.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 133.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,066 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

