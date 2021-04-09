Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $46.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $48.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,588,000 after acquiring an additional 668,542 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

