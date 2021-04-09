Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.56.
Shares of BHF stock opened at $46.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $48.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,588,000 after acquiring an additional 668,542 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
