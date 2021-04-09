BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of BSIG opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $20,274,000. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 168,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

